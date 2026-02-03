Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Boosie Badazz performs during ONE Musicfest 2025 and Chris Brown attends Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour Afterparty Hosted by Chris Brown on Oct. 3, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There have been a growing number of people advocating for Chris Brown to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show lately. On Monday (Feb. 2), Boosie Badazz added his two cents to the conversation.

Taking to X, the Baton Rouge rapper tweeted, “Do we need to campaign for Chris Brown to perform at a Super Bowl? So many years I’ve seen so many different [artists] perform. No CB? Not cool at all, better yet #DISRESPECTFUL. [You] great [in] our eyes, my G.”

As expected, the opinions underneath Boosie’s post are mixed. Many agreed that Brown was more than capable of delivering an impressive performance, especially after last year’s “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” One person wrote, “Literally the best performer out right now and for the past decade.”

On the flip side, several people pointed to Brown’s past incident of domestic violence with Rihanna, while others argued that the decision ultimately lies with JAY-Z. “You got to be on [JAY-Z’s] good side,” one reply read. Another user suggested, “Why don’t we just chill and see him doing his own tour?” See the tweet below.

Boosie’s comments mirror the remarks Ne-Yo made during an episode of “BagFuel” last month. According to the R&B singer, Brown would absolutely “smash” a Super Bowl halftime show slot if given the opportunity. “It’s really wild to me that people are still holding on to things like that,” the “So Sick” hitmaker added. “It’s like, does redemption just not exist? Like, are you just forever guilty once you do something?”

Interestingly, Brown’s manager, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, also addressed the possibility of a halftime performance while speaking with Billboard last year. “I also think the Super Bowl would be a great place for him. I believe it will happen,” he said. When asked whether there had been “any overtures on that front,” Wilson replied, “We’ll just see.”