Image Image Credit Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Brent Faiyaz attends Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace big game after party and Doechii attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Brent Faiyaz hinted at a track titled “movie star.” featuring Doechii in a recent Instagram Story.

The rumored song may appear on his forthcoming album, ICON, set to release on Sept. 19.

Their studio link-up in March sparked early fan buzz and speculation about a collaboration.

Brent Faiyaz has a Doechii collaboration on the way. On Sunday (Aug. 10), the “Trust” singer shared a screenshot of a text thread featuring a track titled “movie star.” with the Swamp Princess herself.

Though the Maryland native didn’t confirm a release date, it’ll presumably appear on his forthcoming album, ICON, which is slated to hit streaming services on Sept. 19 — also his birthday. Fans have been waiting to see what they cooked up since March, when Faiyaz posted a photo of him and Doechii together in the studio.

“wtw.,” he wrote in the caption. SZA responded with fire emojis, while one fan wrote, “Brent and Doechii would be generational.” Another person asked the obvious, “So when’s the song [coming] out?” Peep the photo dump below.

ICON will be Faiyaz’s third studio album. So far, he’s rolled out three promotional singles in anticipation of its full-length release. “tony soprano.” and “peter pan.,” both came out on July 4. Then, last Friday (Aug. 8), he released “full moon. (fall in tokyo)” as a YouTube exclusive that was first made available on his website.

There’s a lot of anticipation riding on what comes next for Faiyaz, especially since his previous album, WASTELAND, released three years ago. “I wanted to create a body of work that I would enjoy listening to,” he told the Grammy Awards of the 2022 project. “[It’s] my favorite project so far and I really created this one for the homies, so we could all listen and play it together.”

Doechii is obviously in high demand — even more so with her Grammy Award win for Best Rap Album and with her first solo LP currently in the works. Earlier this year, she united with K-pop star JENNIE for “ExtraL,” then made guest appearances on The Weeknd and Playboi Carti’s “Timeless (Remix)” and Westside Gunn’s “EGYPT (Remix).”

As Rap-Up reported, JID has also been trying to lock in a collaboration with the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper. In July, he dropped a comment under one of her Instagram posts, writing, “I got a song for [you].”