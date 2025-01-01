Image Image Credit WWD / Contributor via Getty Images and Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt JID and Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

JID publicly told Doechii he has a song for her, sparking fan excitement online.

A collaboration between JID and the Swamp Princess could signal a new wave in Southern experimental rap.

The Dreamville Records signee is prepping his next album, and fans are speculating whether Doechii might appear on it or a deluxe version.

A Doechii feature is on pretty much everyone’s wish list these days. On Friday (July 25), JID let the “Anxiety” rapper know he has a track waiting for her, whether that means cutting a verse or possibly even jumping in on the hook.

“Doechii, I got a song for [you],” he commented under her Instagram post promoting the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. At the time of writing, the Tampa native hasn’t responded, but fans are already losing it at the idea of the two artists linking up. “God, I need this so badly,” one user wrote, while another commented, “I think I'm in a fever dream.” See the post below.

Doechii and JID are easily two of the most exciting artists to come out of their respective camps — Top Dawg Entertainment and Dreamville Records — in recent years. Back in February, the "NISSAN ALTIMA” hitmaker took home a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. That momentum hasn’t let up, either, thanks to her festival run and features like The Weeknd’s “Timeless (Remix)” and JENNIE’s “ExtraL.”

JID is currently gearing up for his next album, God Does Like Ugly. The LP is set to drop on Aug. 8, so who knows if he and Doechii might find time to jump in the booth before then or at least lay something down for a potential deluxe version. As of now, the only confirmed single on the forthcoming project is “WRK.”

The “Surround Sound” lyricist whet fans’ appetite for the full-length release with GDLU (Preluxe), which included “Animals (Pt. I)” featuring Eminem, the Lil Yachty-assisted “Knew Better” and a long-awaited reunion with 6LACK on “Lisa.” It’s still unclear if those tracls will make the final cut, especially given that the LP itself is only 15 tracks long.