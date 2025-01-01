Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bryson Tiller at Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tiller’s new project begins with ‘The Vices,’ the first half of his double album, arriving Aug. 8.

The album leans into rap, with production from Charlie Heat, Teddy Walton, Hitmaka, and Gravez.

He recorded the project sober, aiming to prove he could create without relying on vices.

Bryson Tiller just dropped a major update about Solace & The Vices. On Wednesday (July 30), the singer announced the release date for the first half of his upcoming two-part album.

“Part one of my double album comes Aug. 8. Welcome to Vice City, baby!” Tiller said in a video shared on Instagram. According to him, the project will be “very rap-heavy,” but just like its counterpart, it won’t necessarily fit into one genre.

“With The Vices, I decided to get rid of my vices completely and prove to myself that I didn’t need weed, alcohol [or any] other shenanigans to have fun,” the “Exchange” artist wrote in an earlier post. “I’ve been sober ever since.”

A press release also confirmed that listeners can look forward to production by Charlie Heat, Teddy Walton, Hitmaka, and Gravez (who previously worked on Tiller’s “502 Come Up” and “Sorrows”).

Although “Whatever She Wants” was a major success, Tiller is at least self-aware enough to know that some fans still prefer him in full R&B mode. With that in mind, he encouraged them to check out his recent features on Tink’s “Can We Talk” and Chris Brown’s “It Depends.”

At the time of writing, Tiller hasn’t shared the tracklist for Solace or The Vices, but he did tease that fans can look forward to more than 20 songs between the two of them.

In the meantime, the “Don’t” hitmaker is expected to support Brown on the North American leg of his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” which begins tonight. Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko are also joining for select shows, with the trek set to conclude Oct. 18 in Memphis.