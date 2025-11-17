Key Takeaways:
- The 2026 HBCU Aware Fest lineup includes artists like GloRilla, Jill Scott and John Legend.
- The event supports the Student Freedom Initiative, helping Black students gain economic mobility.
- Pre-sale tickets are available via the festival’s website.
Live Nation Urban is bringing together some big names for its inaugural HBCU Aware Fest. On Monday (Nov. 17), organizers shared the lineup, which will see GloRilla, Metro Boomin, Jeezy and many more take the stage on March 26, 2026.
The event is being billed as the “biggest HBCU fundraiser ever,” with all proceeds supporting the Student Freedom Initiative. Founded by Morehouse College alum Robert F. Smith, the nonprofit was created to “provide freedom in professional and life choices” by helping students build greater social and economic mobility.
Other artists scheduled to perform at Aware Fest include Coco Jones, Jill Scott, Common and John Legend, to name just a few. Meanwhile, WNBA star Angel Reese, 2 Chainz, Ryan Clark, and Atlanta’s own mayor, Andre Dickens, are also expected to appear.
Attendees can sign up for pre-sale tickets via the festival’s website. In the meantime, see the full flyer here.
“HBCU Aware Fest brings together the nation’s top Black entertainers for an unforgettable night of music, unity and purpose. From legendary icons to rising stars, each performance celebrates the cultural power and legacy of HBCUs,” Aware Fest organizers shared in a statement in August. “This one-of-a-kind benefit concert raises awareness, funding and support for historically Black colleges and universities across America.”
Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee added, “Live Nation Urban is committed to Black excellence in music and culture, and today we are proud to stand with our partners at Student Freedom Initiative to build a national movement of allies, artists, activities and students to support the institutions that are the foundation of our culture.”
HBCU Aware Fest attendees obviously have a lot to look forward to in the lineup. GloRilla is working on her sophomore album, while Metro Boomin’s 2010s Atlanta-inspired A Futuristic Summa arrived in August. The mixtape spawned “Take Me Thru Dere,” among plenty of party tracks the college crowd will latch onto fast.
Jones’ Why Not More? is competing for Best R&B Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, so maybe by the time she hits the stage in March, she’ll have another trophy under her belt.