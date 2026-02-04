Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 3, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The lawsuit centers on Cam’ron’s claim that J. Cole failed to follow through on multiple creative promises.

Cam’ron is seeking $500,000 and co-author credit for his contributions to “Ready ‘24.”

He shared his perspective on “Talk With Flee,” detailing delays and unfulfilled commitments.

Cam’ron has finally broken his silence about his lawsuit against J. Cole. When it comes down to it, the Harlem rapper is chalking it up to multiple broken promises over a span of years.

As previously reported on Rap-Up, Killa sued Cole in October 2025 over their collaborative track "Ready '24." The song originally appeared on Cole’s 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later. The former Roc-A-Fella Records rapper claimed that Cole promised to send him a verse for his own song or appear on his “It Is What It Is” podcast in exchange for his verse on the record.

After neither promise allegedly came to fruition, Cam sued the Dreamville Records founder, seeking co-writer credit and an accounting of how much money the song generated. About a week after the suit was revealed, Cam basically ignored inquiries about the legal matter on his “Talk With Flee” podcast. Despite multiple attempts from co-host Sen City to get an explanation, the most he got out of Cam was, “I think J. Cole is definitely going to be a rap legend. One hundred percent, definite.”

However, during the Tuesday (Feb. 3) episode of “Talk With Flee,” Cam finally spoke about what led him to involve his attorneys. After explaining that he expected the favor returned for hooking Cole up with appearances on "Ready '24" and 2021’s “9 5 . s o u t h,” the North Carolina rapper was stalling on his delivery.

“I’m exaggerating, but he’s like, ‘The chakra ain’t right right now. The moon not aligned with the stars, and when I write, I put my all into it,’” Cam said. “Okay, let’s put your all into it.”

After Cam noted how much quicker he was with his own verse delivery, he pivoted to asking Cole for an interview instead of a verse. But again, Cole was allegedly full of excuses when it came to scheduling, including the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef and the delay of his The Fall-Off album.

Cam added, “[Cole said], ‘I can’t do it now because I don’t feel like talking about [Lamar] right now.’ I said, ‘Look, I’ll do the interview. I won’t even bring that up.’ He says, ‘Nah, I can’t do no interview and not talk about it.'”

Frustrated by the back and forth and lack of progress, Cam is now seeking — besides the co-writing nod — about $500,000 for all his trouble.

So far, Cole has not responded to any of Cam’ron’s claims — at least not publicly.