Image Image Credit River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B welcomed her third child, a baby girl, in September. While many fans expected her to lay low for a bit, she bounced back relatively quickly. Just over a week after giving birth, the “WAP” hitmaker shared footage of herself in the gym, and by the end of the month, she was spotted at PFW.

During an Instagram Live on Monday (Oct. 7) morning, Cardi spoke about her latest pregnancy and how it compared to the first two. “I don’t know what it was, but this baby was not hard for me at all. I popped this baby out,” she began. “I pushed the baby in seven minutes, and when I gave birth, no lie, in one day, I had such a burst of energy. I wanted to conquer the world, but [in] my other pregnancies, it wasn’t like that.”

“When I gave birth to my son, it took me a minute to even walk,” the Grammy winner said of Wave, her second eldest child. She added, “He was a big head a** n**ga. His big head a** literally broke my p**sy, my bones, everything.” Cardi also shared that she needed stitches after having Kulture in 2018.

“Not every pregnancy is the same, and we don’t all have the same bodies. Allow yourself to heal,” she recommended. “Once you start to feel your pelvis is fine, I think you should start to do cardio, and then three weeks later, you can start lifting and stuff like that.”

Cardi hasn’t shared the name of her youngest kid yet, but it’s her third with Offset. Unfortunately, the bundle of joy’s arrival came in the middle of their ongoing divorce, with him accusing her of cheating while she was pregnant. “You f**ked [someone else] with a baby inside. Tell the truth!” he wrote during the “I Like It” artist’s Instagram Live session in September.