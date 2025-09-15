Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B compares releasing AM I THE DRAMA? to childbirth, highlighting the emotional intensity of the process.

The album was completed after she recorded over 60 songs, narrowing it down to tracks she truly connected with.

Cardi B is prepping for a meet-and-greet tour and North American run following the album’s release.

Dropping AM I THE DRAMA? has Cardi B feeling like she’s about to give birth all over again. On Monday (Sept. 15), during a preview of her sit-down on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” the rapper revealed the flood of emotions she’s experiencing ahead of the album’s arrival.

“I am so overwhelmed, like I’m excited and I’m very nervous, but it’s so many different feelings. I just cannot wait to get it out [of] the way,” Cardi B said, before joking, “It’s like I’m pushing another baby or something.”

Hudson replied that the “I Like It” rapper’s musical “baby” has been “waiting like seven years to come out,” since her previous LP, Invasion of Privacy, dropped in 2018. The host added, “Our albums [are] like our babies,” which Cardi B wholeheartedly agreed with.

When asked why she chose to drop the album now instead of, say, a few years after her Grammy Award-winning debut, Cardi B gave a surprisingly simple answer: “It was completed.” Notably, she recorded roughly 60 songs for the project, although when records like “WAP” and “Up” first came out, she only had four that she truly liked.

“It was completely completed. I was like, ‘This is what’s missing out there.’ I feel like I touched on everything that I wanted to touch,” she explained to Hudson. “It’s like, ‘I’m done… I can’t possibly fit no more.’” Other songs on the LP include “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz,” the latter sampling JAY-Z’s “Imaginary Players.”

Once AM I THE DRAMA? drops, Cardi B will head out on a meet-and-greet tour before launching a North American run spanning more than 30 cities. “I’m already preparing for it. I’m at the gym and I’m taking dancing classes already,” she shared. The trek will wrap up its stateside leg in April 2026, though it’s unclear if a European stretch will follow.