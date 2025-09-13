Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B surprised NYC subway riders by selling her new album, AM I THE DRAMA?, face-to-face.

The rapper joked with commuters, sold CDs and vinyls, and had a hilarious run-in with a rat.

Her subway stunt is part of a larger, unconventional rollout that includes meet-and-greets and street-level promos.

Cardi B is determined to sell her sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, by any means necessary. On Friday (Sept. 12) night, the rapper posted a video of herself trying to convince subway riders to buy her CDs and vinyl copies of the project.

“Good evening, everybody. I’m out here tryna sell these CDs. I’m trying to change my life around. I used to be a professional ballerina,” she joked, seemingly referring to her stripper days. “But I’m trying to set a better example for my kids.”

She told one commuter the CDs were going for $9.99, while vinyls cost “about 20, 30 dollars.” The Grammy-winning rapper added, “Please support a mother of three.” At one point, the Cardi freaked out when a large rat scurried past on the platform. “Oh my God!” she shouted. “I can’t, I can’t, I can’t.” Toward the very end, she said, “Get me out of here.”

AM I THE DRAMA? is less than a week away from release. As Cardi humorously captioned her latest video, “Seven more days until I find out if I’m going to lose my home.” The rapper has been pulling off all sorts of hilarious antics leading up to the album’s release, like burning sage while selling copies of her LP outdoors last Saturday (Sept. 6).

She also recently announced a meet-and-greet tour, slated to start the same day her album comes out on Friday (Sept. 19). Fans can catch the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker in cities like New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Long Island as long as they grab a CD directly from the retailer hosting the event.

In the meantime, songs like “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz” are available to stream. Cardi also decided to include past hits such as “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Up” on the album because she felt they “deserve a home.”