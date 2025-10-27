Image Image Credit River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B shared that she feels “a little handicapped” but remains focused on returning stronger after giving birth.

She revealed her fourth child, and first with Stefon Diggs, is expected before her 2026 tour begins.

Her album AM I THE DRAMA? continues to chart on the Billboard 200 despite her reduced public activity.

Cardi B is at the point in her pregnancy where she’s feeling a “little handicapped.” On Monday (Oct. 27), the Grammy Award-winning rapper and soon-to-be mom of four hopped on social media to explain why she hasn’t been as active lately.

Taking to Instagram Live, Cardi joked that her team better enjoy the downtime, because as soon as she gives birth, she’s going straight to work. “To my glam team, to my label, to my internal team — all that s**t — y’all better have y’all f**king fun because I’m going back to f**king work, harder than ever,” the musician said.

“To my fans, I know y’all [are] a little bored right now. It’s like, ‘Damn, b**ch, you haven’t been giving us content. You haven’t been doing this, you haven’t been doing that,’” she continued. “Have patience ‘cause mother is a little handicapped, but I’m coming [back] hard.”

Although Cardi hasn’t shared her exact due date for baby No. 4 — her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs — she previously revealed she’ll deliver before her “Little Miss Drama Tour” begins in February 2026.

Earlier this month, Cardi B told Vogue that touring next year will serve as her “coping mechanism” for postpartum recovery. “I don’t want people thinking that I’m just heading back to work,” she explained. “I don’t want everybody thinking it’s the same for them, and I don’t want the system to think [that] because I did it, everyone should.”

It’s also worth noting that Cardi hit the stage at Global Citizen Festival a little over a week after AM I THE DRAMA? dropped in September — belly and all. Alongside the album, she released a visual companion for “Safe,” but aside from a few teasers online, she hasn’t followed up with any new videos. Regardless, the LP hasn’t left the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 since it arrived.