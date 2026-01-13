Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As the arrival of Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” creeps closer, fans are surely wondering what the Bronx rapper has planned. Luckily, on Monday (Jan. 12), Bardi gave her followers a peek into what to expect with behind-the-scenes footage of her preparation for the tour.

The “Outside” rapper blessed Instagram with a video — soundtracked by her song “Hello” — that offers a glimpse into what looks like an intense rehearsal process. Rocking sweats, a white tank top and a bonnet, the mother of four is seen exercising, stretching and tightening up her choreography. She’s also observed taking measurements for wardrobe and making sure everything is going to according to plan.

"Working from day to night… no excuses, no complaining, no half-stepping!!! Can’t wait to see y’all at the ‘Little Miss Drama Tour,’” she captioned the post.

The tour kicks off Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, California, and will hit cities like Houston, Detroit, Phoenix, Chicago and her native New York City before it wraps up in Atlanta in April.

Recently, Cardi revealed that the tour was already over budget. During an Instagram Live on Jan. 6 she relayed that, “We redid the budget, so now it’s just, like, I gotta go find the f**king money, or I would have to put [up] some of my own money for things that I want.” She added, “I feel like we keep doing the budget every other week and s**t, so it’s just a lot.”

Bardi also mentioned that she was feeling homesick while in Los Angeles and having to learn a lot of dance moves. As the footage shows, she wasn’t kidding about getting her steps coordinated.

The “Little Miss Drama Tour,” in support of her 2025 AM I THE DRAMA? album, will be the Hip Hop star’s first headlining tour.