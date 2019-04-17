Image Image Credit River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Northeastern University’s class of 2025 got a lot more than just their degrees this past weekend. At Sunday's (May 11) undergraduate commencement, several celebrities delivered special messages, including Cardi B.

“I hope whatever you study for or work for, it pays off,” she said, alongside words of wisdom from Ed Sheeran and BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ. The "I Like It” hitmaker added, “I hope you guys now enjoy the real world ‘cause college and the real world [are] very different.”

Cardi B spoke as part of the commencement address delivered by Northeastern alum and current Atlantic Records CEO, Elliot Grainge. Take a look at the full clip below.

Yes, Cardi B Attended College

Though the mother of three never quite got around to graduating, she briefly attended Borough of Manhattan Community College before becoming the superstar we know and love today. “I wanted to take a business class, but I didn’t because I had to take a math class for it, and I was like, ‘Oh no, I hate math, I am not going to do it,’” she told the audience at 2019’s Beautycon, per CNBC.

She further explained, “Always take a business class, because sometimes, the career that you study for one day is not going to make you happy and you want to become your own boss, but you cannot be your own boss because you don’t know how to manage a business.”

Considering her success, it’s about time someone awarded the “Bodak Yellow” rapper an honorary degree, business or otherwise.

Cardi B’s 2025 Has Been Booked And Busy

Cardi B has been knocking out plenty of side quests while fans patiently wait for her sophomore album. In April, the Invasion of Privacy rapper announced that she's teaming up with REVOLVE to launch her own apparel and beauty brands. Earlier in May, she hit the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in a Burberry suit designed by Daniel Lee. Music-wise, she teamed up with DESI TRILL and DJ Khaled for "Higher Love" ahead of the Smurfs movie coming out in June.