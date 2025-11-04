Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stefon Diggs at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards and Cardi B at the 2025 Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Stefon Diggs confirmed that Cardi B is due to give birth to their baby boy “real soon.”

Cardi made a surprise appearance at the New England Patriots’ game over the weekend.

The couple has been making headlines with public appearances and playful moments ahead of their baby’s arrival.

Cardi B is set to give birth any day now, according to Stefon Diggs. The NFL wide receiver, who’s expecting his first child with the rapper, shared an update on her pregnancy at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday (Nov. 3).

Speaking with ExtraTV on the red carpet, a reporter congratulated him on becoming a new father for the second time. “It’s supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck,” he said. “Thank you so much.” See the video below.

While Diggs kept the timing details vague, he did confirm the baby’s gender. “It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” the New England Patriots star told People that same night. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

Cardi previously revealed she’d welcome her fourth child before her “Little Miss Drama Tour” begins in February 2026.

Just last month, the “I Like It” rapper admitted that her pregnancy had her feeling “a little handicapped,” which is part of the reason she hasn’t been as active online. “To my fans, I know y’all [are] a little bored right now. It’s like, ‘Damn, b**ch, you haven’t been giving us content. You haven’t been doing this, you haven’t been doing that,’” she said during an Instagram Live. “Have patience ‘cause mother is a little handicapped, but I’m coming [back] hard.”

Even so, Cardi looked happy and energetic over the weekend. On Sunday (Nov. 2), she made a surprise appearance at the Patriots game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. In footage from the game, she was seen cheering from the stands and doing Diggs’ touchdown celebration after his 11-yard score.

Funnily enough, Diggs said he didn’t teach the Grammy Award-winning musician his signature moves. “She picked it up on her own," he told reporters in the locker room post-game. "[Her] dance moves a little shaky, though.”