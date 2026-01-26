Image Image Credit Lauren Leigh Bacho / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Stefon Diggs pose for a portrait after the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver, Colorado Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B’s viral post-game moment lit up social media.

Her interview after the New England Patriots’ win spotlighted Stefon Diggs’ comeback from an ACL injury.

Cardi’s consistent presence at games has made her a standout NFL fan figure.

The New England Patriots are officially headed to Super Bowl LX next month. On Sunday (Jan. 25), Cardi B celebrated her boyfriend and the father of her fourth child, Stefon Diggs, punching his ticket to the Big Game.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl! Let’s go!” Cardi shouted in a video shared to the Patriots’ social media accounts. Playing through snowy conditions at Colorado’s Empower Field at Mile High, New England edged out the Denver Broncos with a 10–7 win. Up next, the Patriots will face-off against the Seattle Seahawks for the coveted Lombardi trophy.

For the occasion, the “I Like It” rapper wore an all-gray look that paired perfectly with her green wig. Check out the clip below.

“I’m feeling very excited. I’m very happy for him, very proud of him,” Cardi told NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe after the game. “You know, he just came back from an ACL [injury] and me seeing the progress and the process of him [recovering], from the first time he started running back, and now joining the Patriots, and then actually going to the Super Bowl, I’m just very excited for him.”

She added, “[I’m] very excited for the whole team. They been working they butts off.” The Patriots’ Super Bowl run isn’t entirely shocking, given their 14-3 record during the 2025 season. The upcoming appearance marks the franchise’s 12th Super Bowl trip and their 11th under Robert Kraft’s ownership.

Cardi has seemingly been Diggs’ good luck charm for the past several months. Fans might remember she showed up to the Patriots’ matchup against the Atlanta Falcons last November, when he scored an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter. She later returned in December to support the team during their victory over the New York Jets.

Also happening in February, Cardi is expected to begin her “Little Miss Drama Tour.” Since the trek begins only a few days after the Super Bowl, there’s little chance she’ll be sitting that one out.