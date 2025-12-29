Image Image Credit Kathryn Riley / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Stefon Diggs before the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets game on Nov. 13, 2025, and Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day on Oct. 09, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Stefon Diggs was seen scanning the crowd for Cardi B after the New England Patriots’ win over the Jets.

Online reactions dubbed Cardi his “good luck charm” following his strong performance.

Cardi also posed with Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the game.

Cardi B spent Sunday (Dec. 28) cheering on Stefon Diggs during the New England Patriots’ game against the New York Jets. After their victory, the NFL posted footage of the wide receiver scanning the sidelines for the “Hello” rapper, who welcomed their son just last month.

“Where she at?” Stefon asked, before a woman holding a phone with Cardi on FaceTime told him she was “walking to the field.” She later turned the camera toward him. “Where you at?” the football player asked.

“I’m coming down. Wait for me,” the Grammy Award-winning rapper replied. Stefon then joked, “Y’all was ‘bout to leave me? Y’all was ‘bout to leave the game?” The woman then explained that Cardi simply “went inside to get warm.” Watch the cute clip below.

In the comments section, someone wrote, “She’s low-key been his good luck charm. Every game she attends, he balls.” The Patriots beat the Jets by a 42–10 landslide, with Stefon hauling in six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Notably, the team also won the November game Cardi attended against the Atlanta Falcons.

Another person joked about Stefon’s nephew, Aaiden Diggs, calling the cameraman “nosey.” They wrote, “Nephew to person recording: ‘You nosey.’ He know what time it is,” while someone else added, “His nephew be everywhere.”

Also on Sunday, Cardi — dressed in a pink tweed Chanel jacket over a white shirt and gray skirt — posed with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In a photo posted to the team’s Instagram, she held a Blue Square Alliance pin in support of his initiative to combat rising antisemitism.

Next year, Cardi is slated to begin her “Little Miss Drama Tour.” Last week, after Christmas, she reacted to fans unwrapping tickets to see her onstage. "These videos of people receiving my concert tickets for Christmas gifts… they [are] making me so happy, but then again, I'm thinking like, 'Godd**m, I gotta really work hard,'” she said on her Instagram Stories.