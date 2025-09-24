Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Aliah Anderson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2025 Grammy Awards and Stefon Diggs at 2024 Met Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B addressed rumors about her BBL and relationship with Stefon Diggs during a “Call Her Daddy” interview.

She used humor to shut down the speculation, saying the rumor is false and that they laugh about it privately.

The Bronx rapper previously reminded fans of her past as a stripper, emphasizing the importance of smelling good.

Cardi B is setting the record straight on some of the “craziest rumors” she’s heard about herself. On Wednesday (Sept. 24), the rapper appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she hilariously responded to talk that she and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, broke up because her BBL “stink.”

“Some rumors are a little dark, and some rumors are like, ‘B**ch, be for real,’” the “Pretty & Petty” rapper explained, before addressing the idea that Diggs dumped her for that reason. “The way this a** be getting eaten, it can’t be,” she joked.

“I’m very anal about how I smell,” Cardi B added. “I don’t know who made the rumors that BBLs stink, but it doesn’t f**king stink. How would a BBL stink if you don’t [have any] open wounds?” She then humorously emphasized that just because someone has a fuller figure doesn’t make it any more difficult to keep clean.

Cooper, like many of us, wanted to know whether she and Diggs talked about the rumor. “We just be joking about it, like, ‘I heard you left me ‘cause my BBL stink,’” Cardi responded. Take a look at the interview below.

Cardi B and Diggs have both addressed — and poked fun at — the BBL rumors before. In July, the Grammy Award winner hopped on X Spaces to remind fans of her past life as a stripper: “I was a f**king stripper. You had to smell good all the time.” She added, “I was raised by women, for real, like, please.”

Then, in August, Diggs hopped in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts with a tongue emoji. “Sniffs BBL,” he hilariously wrote to which Cardi B replied, “That’s how I got you stuck.”

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are preparing to welcome their first child together ahead of her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which is set to start February 2026. The NFL wide receiver, who already shares a daughter from an earlier relationship, is rooting for a boy. Cardi B currently has two girls and a boy with her estranged husband, Offset.