Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B previously seemed to respond to JT’s diss track “Keep Coming” on Instagram Live.

The Bronx rapper allegedly hinted that the track pulled in 25,000 streams and claimed that she could spend that much in the club.

That same night, she posted a video of herself throwing stacks of cash in a club.

Cardi B said she could spend “a b**ch f**king streams in the club,” and it seems like she really meant it. On Monday (Oct. 6) night, the rapper shared a video of herself tossing dollar bills in a club after seemingly mocking JT over her “Keep Coming” diss track's streams.

“I been feeling like a bad b**ch all Godd**n day,” she captioned the post, quoting lyrics from “Check Please.” In the video, the Grammy Award-winning musician strutted into the venue in a black dress before throwing stacks of cash into the air. “Throwing JT’s net worth,” one comment read. Another joked, “More views in minutes than some people’s streams in years.”

Earlier that day, Cardi hopped on Instagram Live and told her viewers, “Let’s get active, baby. Spend a b**ch f**king streams in the club,” before adding, “25,000.” She also appeared to imply that JT “might just now” land a Nicki Minaj feature after all the “d**k riding” she’s been doing amid their back-and-forth last week.

“Check Please” first appeared on Cardi’s sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, in September. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 200,000 units and featured earlier hits like “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “UP,” along with plenty of new material.

Among the new tracks fans immediately latched onto were the BIA-directed diss “Pretty & Pretty” and “Magnet,” which saw Cardi fire shots at JT. The Bronx rapper referenced both City Girls and the Miami native’s boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, on the Pooh Beatz–produced song.

“On the 'net, kick your friend while she down-a** b**ch / Your loyalty depends on who you around-a** b**ch,” Cardi raps on the track. “All that d**k ridin', still ain't get no feature-a** b**ch / She just mad she got a n**a she be sharin' bags with.”

JT responded by poking fun at Cardi’s album going for “the price of a hot dog,” followed by the two of them trading shots online.