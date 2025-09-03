Image Image Credit PG/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B scolds a reporter outside of an LA courthouse during her trial Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B threw a marker at a reporter, calling out the disrespect and gendered double standards.

She later posted a message on X that appeared to address the matter.

The incident occurred before Cardi was cleared of all charges in a $24 million civil assault and battery lawsuit.

Cardi B found herself at the center of a tense exchange outside a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday (Sept. 2) after a photographer shouted a question about her personal life that she deemed “disrespectful.”

The Bronx-born star, on a break from her ongoing civil assault trial, was leaving the Alhambra courthouse when an unidentified man called out a query tying her ex-husband, Offset, to rumors of a fourth pregnancy. The photographer also invoked her current boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Visibly frustrated, the Grammy winner snatched a marker she had just used to sign an autograph and hurled it at the man. “Stop disrespecting me,” Cardi B fired back. “Don’t disrespect me.”

The confrontation escalated as the photographer continued to shout at her. Cardi responded by challenging the gendered line of questioning. “Do you see women asking those type of questions to me?” she asked. “Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your momma taught you, respect women.”

Moments later, Cardi climbed into a waiting vehicle but rolled down the window to address the crowd one last time. “Y’all are not going to see me after that, and you can thank him,” she said, vowing to cut back on interactions with reporters.

Not long after, she took to social media with a fiery post seemingly referencing the incident. “I missed my kids’ first day of school today for this,” she wrote. “If you think I’m here to play with you, GODD**N IT, I’M NOT!”

The heated moment came just hours before the jury delivered its verdict in the rapper’s civil trial. As Rap-Up reported, Cardi was cleared of all assault and battery allegations in a $24 million lawsuit filed by former security guard Emani Ellis. The case stemmed from a 2018 incident in Beverly Hills, where Ellis alleged the then-pregnant star physically attacked her. Cardi maintained it was only a verbal dispute, not a physical altercation.