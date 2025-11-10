Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Maddie Meyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends Cardi B "AM I THE DRAMA?" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on Sept. 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia and Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Everyone deserves someone who rides for them as hard as Cardi B does for Stefon Diggs. Over the weekend, the “Hello” rapper hyped up her NFL star boyfriend and soon-to-be father of her fourth child during the New England Patriots’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even though Cardi couldn’t be there in person like the week before, she did show Diggs support via her Instagram Stories. “That’s what the f**k I’m talking about!” she exclaimed after Diggs scored a touchdown on Sunday (Nov. 9). “Bring it home, bring it home. T.D. Jakes, n**ga.”

In a separate post, the Grammy Award-winning musician doubled down on her excitement. “Talk about that T.D. Jakes,” she said directly to the camera. The video was accompanied by a Patriots logo sticker. The NFL team notably won 28-23 against the Buccaneers.

Cardi was in the house for the Patriots' Nov. 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium, where the team secured another victory. Seated next to Robert Kraft, she did Diggs’ signature celebration after his 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“Pat Nation, baby! Six-game winning streak, let’s have a little tea party,” she shared on her Instagram Stories afterward. Meanwhile, Diggs spoke about the “I Like It” hitmaker during a post-game interview in the locker room.

“I think she was a little late, so I don’t know yet,” he joked after being asked about “special guests in attendance.” Diggs continued, “I gotta do my homework. I gotta watch the tape on that one, so we’ll see.”

At the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards last Monday (Nov. 3), Diggs confirmed that he and Cardi are expecting a baby boy. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around,” he shared with People.

Speaking with ExtraTV, Diggs also mentioned that their little one is due “real soon.” He told a reporter, “Wish us both luck.”