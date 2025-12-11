Image Image Credit Image Alt Cash Cobain at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Cash Cobain says using AI to create full songs is unfair and undermines real artistry.

He supports limited AI use for enhancement but draws the line at full song generation.

The producer was surprised to learn AI artists are already charting on Billboard.

Cash Cobain isn’t holding back when it comes to the rise of AI in music. The Bronx hitmaker pulled up to Billboard’s 2025 No. 1s Livestream on Tuesday (Dec. 9) and made it clear that he’s not rocking with artists using artificial intelligence to build entire records from scratch. For a producer who’s built a lane off originality and vibe, the idea feels like a shortcut that undercuts the culture.

“I don’t agree with using AI to come up with a whole song,” he said during the livestream. “I agree with using an AI voice or AI over sound, but as far as generating a whole song, I disagree. That’s not fair for real.”

Cash made a distinction between ethically using AI to enhance a session — like restoring vocals for legends whose voices have shifted over time — and replacing actual creativity altogether. He even name-dropped artists like The D.O.C. and Beanie Sigel as people he could see benefitting from certain tech in a respectful way. But crafting entire tracks through AI? That crosses the line for him.

The rapper-producer was also caught off guard when he learned that AI-made artists could soon compete on Billboard charts and possibly land a No. 1 hit. “That’s scary,” he admitted. The shift is already happening: Xania Monet, a fully AI-created R&B act, recently signed a multimillion-dollar deal and debuted on the Adult R&B Airplay chart at No. 30 with “How Was I Supposed to Know?”

Cash has also been building anticipation for his next chapter. As previously reported by RAP-UP, the 27-year-old hinted that Drake may be part of his upcoming album Party With Slizzy — and he didn’t mince words when asked about it. “God is great. He has to be on the new album,” he told HOT 97’s Nessa Diab.

The two already connected on “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2” and “Calling For You,” and Cash revealed they have more music tucked away. He also shared that Sexyy Red and Travis Scott sit at the top of his “wish list” as he continues crafting the project. With PLAY CASH COBAIN dropping in 2024, fans are overdue for a new full-length, and his latest hints only add to the anticipation.