Key Takeaways:

Chlöe’s Halloween 2025 look reimagines Beyoncé’s Foxxy Cleopatra from Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Her gold catsuit and Afro recreated the iconic look — complete with Beyoncé’s famous line in the Instagram caption.

The tribute follows Chlöe’s tradition of standout Halloween costumes, including Jessica Rabbit and Velma Dinkley.

It’s officially Halloween season. On Tuesday (Oct. 21), Chlöe paid tribute to Beyoncé's Foxxy Cleopatra character in 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember in her first of hopefully several costumes for the holiday.

The “Have Mercy” singer wore a gold catsuit — unzipped to reveal a matching bra — along with high heels and a voluminous Afro reminiscent of Beyoncé’s look in the movie. Chlöe even quoted Queen Bey’s famous line in the caption: “I’m Foxxy Cleopatra and I’m a whole lotta woman.”

In the comments section, one fan wrote, “The queen of Halloween has done it again.” Another added, “The future [better] get ready for you.” Elsewhere, Chlöe’s “Nasty Girl Remix” collaborator, Tinashe, chimed in with a few fire emojis. Take a look for yourself below.

In an interview with Vulture, wigmaker Erwin Kupitz shared that Mike Myers wanted “a combination of Tina Turner’s hair from the ’80s introduced into an Afro” for Beyoncé. He called the process “very, very tedious,” mainly because the Afro had to be made from scratch: “It’s about 150 working hours.”

Last year, Chlöe treated her followers to not one, but two costumes. A few days before Halloween, she transformed herself into the Who Framed Roger Rabbit character Jessica Rabbit — complete with red hair and a strapless sequined dress. After that, the “Surprise” singer and Halle Bailey channeled Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo.

Speaking of her younger sister, she also graced the timeline with multiple Halloween costumes last year, including one that paid homage to Halle Berry’s Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson character from 2002’s Die Another Day.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait to see the sister duo musically reunite. On Monday (Oct. 20), the “Angel” artist announced that Chlöe will be featured on “so i can feel again” from her debut solo album, love? or something like it, which is expected to drop this Friday (Oct. 24).