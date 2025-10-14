Image Image Credit Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at the 2024 Napa Valley Expo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween event returns to Houston on Oct. 31.

Proceeds from the Halloween concert will support the Pete & Thomas Foundation’s work in underserved communities.

Each Hottieween has featured unique themes, celebrity guests and major sponsors, making it a standout annual celebration.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween is coming back “bigger than ever” on Oct. 31. On Monday (Oct. 13), the Grammy Award-winning rapper announced that her annual Halloween party will take place in H-Town this year.

“Houston Hotties, I'm coming home for Halloween!” she wrote on Instagram. The upcoming event is scheduled for Halloween night at 10 p.m., with the general sale starting on Wednesday (Oct. 15). Proceeds will benefit Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, which provides resources to women, children and senior citizens in underserved communities.

The rapper added, “This year, Hottieween is gonna be bigger than ever.” Unfortunately for younger Hotties, the event will be for ages 21 and over, and yes, costumes will be mandatory. See the promotional flyer below.

Hottieween 2024 went down in Chicago, with Nando’s, True Religion, NYX and her very own Chicas Divertidas sponsoring the festivities. The year before that, Megan held a Tim Burton–themed party in Atlanta, where she dressed up as a flower from Alice in Wonderland. Among the special guests in attendance were GloRilla, Victoria Monét, Offset and Kash Doll.

Speaking of Megan’s “Spin” collaborator, the Texas native previously told NYLON she’d want Monét to channel her for Halloween. “She is so beautiful. I feel like she would either do the green look from the ‘Bigger In Texas’ video, or … the original Tina Snow cover,” she shared.

Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Victoria Monét attend Megan Thee Stallion's Hottieween Party on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

As most fans know by now, Megan takes Halloween very seriously. On Oct. 1, she shared a photo of herself wearing a giant jack-o’-lantern on her head — something she’s done for the last few years. One of the photos showed the “Whenever” rapper hilariously getting her pumpkin head pierced.

It looks like new music is on the way, too. Over the past couple of weeks, the “Body” hitmaker has been teasing an unreleased track that samples Total’s “Kissin’ You.” “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D**kin’ me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy,” she raps in the snippet.