The ladies are showing out on Chris Brown’s “Residuals” challenge. On Friday (March 14), Chlöe Bailey treated her followers to a take on the viral song, and as to be expected, she didn’t miss a single note.

“Don’t know about them other girls you used to deal with/ But I don’t need to buy a man to give me love to lay with, no,” the songstress crooned over the 11:11 (Deluxe) track. Letting her honey-hued vocals shine through and through, she continued, “You ain’t even worth it, got me out here looking crazy/ I shouldn’t have ignored all the signs/ You wasted all my time, know you gonna miss all of the times that we had shared.”

Toward the verse’s end, she reaches the conclusion that there’s only one Chlöe in the world and all the other women “never could compare.” The “Have Mercy” singer has remained relatively tight-lipped about her dating life since stepping out with Burna Boy last December, so leave it to the internet to speculate who the verse is aimed at. Take a look below.

Seeing another woman step into the “Residuals” challenge is a welcome addition, especially when it’s the reigning queen of music covers. As Rap-Up previously reported, the singer floated on Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” so well that fans were calling for her to hop on the remix — instead, we got Sean Paul, which was a win in its own right. From there, Chlöe shared her take on Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds,” along with live renditions of her own “Might As Well” and “Rose.”

Speaking of Chlöe’s own music, Trouble In Paradise arrived in late 2024 with glowing reviews. The 16-song offering saw her reunite with sister Halle Bailey on “Want Me,” join forces with Ty Dolla Sign on “Might As Well” and air out her dirty laundry on the standout cut “Same Lingerie.”