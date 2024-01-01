Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey and Tyla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chlöe is ending the year with a “little gift” to her fans. On Tuesday (Dec. 31), the songstress shared a cover of Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START,” with a spin, of course.

In a video shared to her social media accounts, Chlöe launched into the performance with a rendition of Tyla’s original verse: “Come give me life, and I'll change yours/ Who needs signs?” She then interpolated PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “F o r C e r t a i n” from April’s P4 with, “We didn't vibe on the first night/ But you're so enticin'/ We didn't vibe then/ But now I want you.”

“So, you know we need Tyla x Chlöe, right?” one Instagram user wrote underneath the post, which amassed over 35,000 likes within a few hours. Another person said, “You have such a beautiful singing voice, and you are the best at doing song covers.” Elsewhere, someone claimed, “She can wash everyone on their own song.”

“PUSH 2 START,” arguably the strongest offering from the deluxe version of Tyla’s debut album, was introduced to listeners in October. The record is currently in its second week at No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Song chart. To date, the visual companion has over 27 million YouTube views.

Other tracks on TYLA+ included “BACK to YOU” and “SHAKE AH,” the latter of which featured Tony Duardo, Optimist and Maestro. Chlöe, on the other hand, launched Trouble in Paradise in August. The body of work boasted contributions from YG Marley, Halle Bailey, Anderson .Paak and Ty Dolla Sign.

As for what the future holds, fans can possibly look forward to the much-awaited follow-up to Chloe x Halle’s Ungodly Hour. Earlier in the month, during a sit-down with PEOPLE, the “Redemption” singer teased, “I know she has a lot going on, and I'm so proud and excited for her, so I cannot wait for us to finally piece together the body of work we've been talking about for so long.”