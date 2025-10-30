Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown is mourning the loss of Janina Garraway. On Thursday (Oct. 30), the “Residuals” singer shared a tribute to the actress and dancer, who appeared in his “Say Goodbye” music music video.

Alongside a photo of Garraway from the 2005 single’s visual companion, Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Rest in peace, Janina! I love you and I’m so grateful to have worked with you and have you [be] a part [of] this family.”

“My heart goes out to your child and your family! You [were] and [will] always be a light to this world,” he concluded. In a separate post, Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, shared her condolences: “Gone too soon! This truly broke my heart. RIP, angel!”

Although an official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, a GoFundMe launched by Garraway’s family and friends revealed that she was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer when her son was just five weeks old. “Janina began chemotherapy right away and has stayed incredibly strong throughout her journey,” the fundraiser stated. “While she is as mentally strong as she can be, this journey hasn't been easy.”

Brown wrapped up his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” on Oct. 16. He started its European leg in June before heading back home to the United States the following month. Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko joined him on select dates, with the trek grossing an impressive $295.5 million, according to Billboard.

During the tour, the Grammy Award winner also rode high on the success of records like “Residuals” and “It Depends,” the latter of which got a remix from Usher earlier this month. So far, Brown hasn’t confirmed whether the song will be part of a full-length project or remain a loose single.

Looking ahead, he’s expected to begin his trial over an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023. Brown pleaded not guilty to the grievous bodily harm charge, with proceedings set to begin on Oct. 26, 2026.