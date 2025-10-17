Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images, and Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher performs during Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Friends, 40th Anniversary Tribute concert, Chris Brown performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival, and Bryson Tiller performs during Day 1 of the 2025 Wireless Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Usher opens Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends (The Remix).”

The track marks a rare reunion between Usher and Chris Brown.

Listeners are praising the remix’s nostalgic vibe and calling it a standout in today’s R&B scene.

The Usher-assisted remix of Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” is finally here. The new version of the song, which already sampled the R&B icon’s “Nice & Slow,” arrived on Friday (Oct. 17) at midnight.

In the new cut, Brown and Tiller’s verses from the original are moved back to give Usher room to shine in the opener. “Oh, got a call from Chris, sayin' that he wanna do another remix / He done already took my hit and made another hit, ain't that a b**ch?” the A-Town singer croons. “But I said, ‘Okay, long as I can do it my way’ / Let me take you down.”

The Confessions artist cleverly referenced Brown’s tour mainstay “Take You Down” and possibly his own “My Way.” Moments later, Usher interpolates “Nice & Slow”: “I'll freak you right, I will / I'll freak you right, I will / I'll freak you, freak you like no one has ever made you feel.” Take a listen to “It Depends (The Remix)” below.

It’s been nearly nine years since Brown and Usher last teamed up on “Party” — the latter also recently called 2014’s “New Flame” one of his “favorite music collaborations” — so fans were understandably hyped. One X user joked that the only thing left is for “Usher to do the viral dance challenge.”

Another fan added that the two “need to go on tour.” They added, “I’d pay top dollar for that.” Keep scrolling to see more reactions.

“It Depends (The Remix)” arrived on the heels of Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” which came to an end on Thursday (Oct. 16) night. Earlier this month, during his Atlanta show, the Grammy Award-winning singer surprised the crowd by bringing out Usher to perform “Superstar.”

“This [is] my motherf**king brother for life. I’m so happy to be sharing the same stage with him,” Brown said during the show. “I know me and [Bow Wow], earlier, we came up young. We came up looking at him, Michael Jackson [and] a couple [of] other people.” He later joked that there “ain’t too many people f**king with” Usher.

“I’m just being real. He’s the greatest. My brother, I appreciate you,” Brown continued. Watch the full clip below.