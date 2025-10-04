Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown performs during the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Ford Field and Usher performs at The O2 Arena on May 06, 2025 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Surprise guests Usher, Bow Wow, and GloRilla joined Chris Brown during his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” stop in Atlanta.

Usher performed “Superstar” and received high praise from Brown, who called him “the greatest.”

The performance highlighted a rare onstage reunion between two R&B icons, drawing major fan buzz online.

Chris Brown went all out for the final Atlanta stop of his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” On Friday (Oct. 3) night, the Grammy-winning singer surprised fans by bringing out Usher, Bow Wow, and GloRilla.

Usher, who shares hits like “New Flame” and “Party” with Brown, took the stage to perform “Superstar” from Confessions. Shortly after, Breezy gave the R&B icon his flowers. “This [is] my motherf**king brother for life,” he said. “I’m so happy to be sharing the same stage with him.”

Brown continued, “I know me and [Bow Wow], earlier, we came up young. We came up looking at him, Michael Jackson, [and] a couple [of] other people,” before joking that “ain’t too many people f**king with” Usher. He added, “I’m just being real. He’s the greatest. My brother, I appreciate you.”

When Bow Wow came out, he performed “Shortie Like Mine,” while GloRilla treated the crowd to her Keyshia Cole-sampling track “Typa.” See the clips below.

Last month, Usher named his and Brown’s “New Flame” as one of his “favorite music collaborations.” The Atlanta-raised singer explained, “Yeah, that was it. Everything about it — the impromptu, all of it. It was great. The dance, everything.” The track also featured Rick Ross, who closes things out with the final verse.

Brown has just a handful of shows left on his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” which started over in Europe back in June. He’s set to take on Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park on Sunday (Oct. 5), before wrapping things up with a few more dates and a final stop in Memphis on Oct. 18. Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko will join him for the remaining shows.

Throughout the trek, Brown dropped two singles: “Holy Blindfold” and “It Depends,” featuring Bryson Tiller. The latter record took over social media, with B2K, Savannah James, Kevin Hart, and plenty more joining in on the dance challenge.