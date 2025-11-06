Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

According to Chris Brown, being “secluded from some parts of everyday life,” especially as a celebrity, can “drive you insane.” On Tuesday (June 10), the “Residuals” singer shared his personal trick for staying grounded as the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” began its European leg: sneaking out alone.

“Fun fact: I like to sneak out by myself when I’m in different cities. It helps me feel human and normal,” Brown captioned a photo of himself dressed down in a Nike tech in front of Amsterdam’s National Monument. He added, “That’s really important for my mental, due to the fact that I just can’t walk around freely during the day. Keeps me grounded.”

The post concluded, “Being secluded from some parts of everyday life activities will drive you insane, being isolated all the time. Cook, remain humble and grateful!”

The “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” officially kicked off Sunday (June 8), with Bryson Tiller joining him as they make their way across Europe through July. After wrapping up overseas, the artists will hit the road in North America with supporting acts Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko.

On top of commemorating 20 years of No. 1 hits and R&B classics, Breezy is also treating fans to some brand-new music this week. His latest single, “Holy Blindfold,” will arrive on Friday (June 13). “Let the sky fall/ If I'm lookin' at you, then my lens is a rose,” he sang in a snippet of the record. “Holy blindfold/ When I'm lookin' at you, God rest my soul.”

On a separate note, Brown is due in court on June 20 in connection with an alleged altercation at a London nightclub. He was released on a $6.7 million bail last month after previously being held in U.K. police custody.