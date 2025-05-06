Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Chris Brown’s new single “Holy Blindfold” drops on June 13, just days after his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” begins.

The trek includes added shows in major cities like Atlanta, London and Los Angeles due to high demand.

With “Wall To Wall” trending on TikTok and a new era unfolding, Brown is celebrating 20 years in music with real momentum.

Chris Brown is stepping into a new chapter. The R&B icon just announced “Holy Blindfold,” his first solo single of 2025, is set to drop on June 13 — five days after his "Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” kicks off. The release also marks his 20th anniversary in music.

“Holy Blindfold” will be Brown’s first solo offering since 11:11 (Deluxe), which includes the platinum-certified track “Residuals.” The timing of the new single adds momentum to a busy season for Breezy, who is preparing to perform across Europe and North America this summer.

His “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” launches on Sunday (June 8) in Amsterdam. Multiple dates have already been added in major cities due to high demand, including a third night in Atlanta and more shows in Toronto, Detroit, Washington D.C. and London. Additional performances were also added in East Rutherford, Arlington, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Manchester.

Three of R&B’s biggest names are also set to join Brown on the road. Jhené Aiko is expected to appear on select U.S. dates following her sold-out “Magic Hour Tour” last year. Summer Walker will join in other North American cities, while Bryson Tiller is set to appear throughout both the U.S. and Europe.

In May, Brown was released on bail in the midst of a legal battle in the UK. Thankfully for his fans, the conditions set with his bail aren't expected to impact his tour schedule.

Meanwhile, one of his earliest hits is finding a new life online. His 2005 single “Wall To Wall” is going viral on TikTok with an accompanying dance challenge, introducing the song to a new generation. The moment adds to the anticipation around Brown's next move.

With an upcoming major tour and “Holy Blindfold” arriving on June 13, Brown is adding another new chapter to his two-decade run in music.