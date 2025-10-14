Image Image Credit GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Malice pose as they attend the American Sabotage AWGE Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready-to-wear collection as part of 2024 Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Clipse brought lyrical heat to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with their performance of “So Be It.”

The track includes a pointed diss aimed at Travis Scott, referencing past tensions and lyrical omissions.

The performance follows a string of major moments for the duo, including a Vatican set and Grammy nomination submissions.

Clipse is having one hell of a year. After dropping their first album in almost 16 years, becoming the first rappers to perform at the Vatican and checking off a bunch of other impressive achievements, Pusha T and Malice continued their winning streak on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday (Oct. 13) night.

The brothers hit the stage to perform “So Be It,” one of the many surefire singles on Let Got Sort Em Out. Following Jimmy Kimmel’s introduction, Clipse walked out to a nearly bare stage, with a few red strobe lights and visuals flashing behind them. “I need everybody out your seats, and let’s bring this energy right now. What’s up?” their DJ shouted before Pusha T launched into his verse.

“When I was born, grandmama could see it / I be Bentley driven and very strategic / R.M. sleeve, no diamonds are needed / Floors are heated, so be it, so be it,” he rapped. Watch the full performance below.

“So Be It” was an interesting — but definitely welcome — choice for Clipse’s latest TV appearance. Previously, they performed “The Birds Don’t Sing” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Ace Trumpets” at the 2025 ESPY Awards.

On the Pharrell-produced track, Pusha T took aim at Travis Scott in his final verse, where he alluded to Kylie Jenner and the Houston rapper’s confrontation with Alexander “AE” Edwards. He went on to call it “corny” that Scott pulled up on him and Pharrell in Paris to preview UTOPIA but conveniently left out Drake’s verse on “MELTDOWN.”

Aside from the upcoming European leg of their “Let God Sort Em Out Tour,” Clipse have the 2026 Grammy nominations to look forward to in November. The duo submitted “So Be It” for Best Music Video, “Chains & Whips” featuring Kendrick Lamar for Best Rap Performance and “The Birds Don’t Sing” across several categories.