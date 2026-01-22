Image Image Credit KMazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Clipse and Pharrell at NYC's HOT 97 FM Radio Celebrates Summer Jam X Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The performance will take place at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1.

Fans can likely expect a mix of material from Let God Sort Em Out and early 2000s classics.

Clipse is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

The Recording Academy has seemingly taken fans’ feedback into account and announced the first — and so far, only — rap performers for the 2026 Grammy Awards. On Thursday (Jan. 22), Clipse and Pharrell Williams were added to the lineup.

The “Grindin’” collaborators are set to take the stage on Feb. 1 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with the ceremony airing live on CBS and Paramount+. From the looks of it, they may perform material from last year’s Let God Sort Em Out alongside older favorites from Lord Willin’. “Anything can happen with this legendary link up,” the Grammys wrote on social media.

Previously announced performers include Leon Thomas, who leads the 2026 nominations among R&B artists, along with KATSEYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae and Lola Young. Additional names are expected to be revealed later.

Clipse is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Let God Sort Em Out. They’re also vying for Best Rap Performance (“Chains & Whips”), Best Rap Song (“The Birds Don’t Sing”), and Best Music Video (“So Be It”) for records on the project.

Speaking with Billboard in 2025, Pusha T said that taking home a Grammy would be a “well-deserved full-circle moment” for Clipse. “The Grammys is definitely the high-water mark for musical achievement. And this is what you do it for,” Malice chimed in. “So, it would definitely mean a lot, for sure.”

Interestingly, Clipse performing “The Birds Don’t Sing” was also on Pharrell’s wish list for the show. “That’s all I care about,” he told the publication. The John Legend-assisted track was dedicated to Pusha T and Malice’s late parents, Mildred Thornton and Gene Elliott Thornton Sr.

It’s been a very long time since a rap act has taken home Album of the Year, and come February, Clipse, Kendrick Lamar or Tyler, The Creator could very well be the ones to end that drought after more than two decades. We’ll just have to wait and see next month!