Coco Jones brought back a classic for her first Halloween look of the season. On Thursday (Oct. 30), the “ICU” singer shared her spot-on Dreamgirls costume alongside footage of herself singing the 2006 film’s title song.

“Dreamgirls will help you through the night / Dreams / Dreamgirls will make you feel all right,” Jones sings while wearing a strapless white gown and matching opera gloves, just like the ones Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose wore during their iconic performance.

She even recreated the movie’s original promo flyer, featuring three versions of herself striking different poses. Take a look at both below.

“You look and sound so good,” one person wrote in the comments. A fan account for the What I Didn’t Tell You artist added, “This is not a drill. Go audition for the musical, now [please]!” Another reply suggested, “You should have done this with Chlöe and Halle,” the latter of whom actually shared her Lisa Bonet-inspired costume earlier today.

“You’re definitely playing JHud in that biopic,” someone else joked. Ironically, Jones has said she gets mistaken for Hudson pretty often.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” she explained, “I take it as such a compliment ‘cause you know you have been so impactful in my life. Just watching you, another beautiful dark-skinned woman, killing it. Like, that’s my motivation.”

The talk show host agreed they share a resemblance. “People say, ‘Who would you want to play you?’ And then I keep seeing your name pop up,” Hudson said, to which Jones responded, “Stop playing with me. I’m ready. At this point…”

Earlier this year, Jones dropped her long-awaited debut album, Why Not More? She later followed it up with a deluxe edition that added eight new tracks, including an “Other Side of Love (Remix)” featuring Alicia Keys. On Tuesday (Oct. 28), the singer treated fans to a live performance of another gem off the LP, “Nobody Exists,” accompanied by London On Da Track on piano.