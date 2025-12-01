Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones at Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coco Jones’ 2026 is already shaping up to be a big year. On Sunday (Nov. 30) evening, the NFL announced that the “ICU” singer, Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile will perform ahead of Super Bowl LX.

According to the announcement, the trio will deliver “pregame entertainment” at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026. Puth will handle the national anthem, while Jones is slated to do a live rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“The stage doesn’t get any bigger than this,” Puth said in a clip posted by the NFL and Apple Music. “It’s game time!” Carlile added. Jones also promised that they’re “bringing the energy to Super Bowl 60.” See the clip below.

"Charlie, Brandi and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them — alongside our extraordinary deaf performers — on Super Bowl LX's world stage," Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a press statement. "This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance and our country, perfectly kicking off game day."

Jon Barker, the NFL’s senior vice president of global event production, also shared, “These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

As Rap-Up previously reported, Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show. In September, the Latin superstar shared that he received the call from JAY-Z in the “middle of a workout.”

“So, I remember that after the call I just did like [a] hundred pull-ups,” the “Tú No Metes Cabra” artist explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I didn’t need more pre-workout s**t or whatever. It was very special.”

As for Jones, she also has the 68th annual Grammy Awards to look forward to that February. Her debut LP, Why Not More?, is nominated for Best R&B Album.