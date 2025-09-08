Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trippie Redd and Coi Leray attend the red carpet premiere of “Dullsville And The Doodleverse” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Baby Miyoco is growing up to look just like her dad, according to the internet. On Monday (Sept. 8), Coi Leray shared a mall-day photo dump of her and her daughter, which she shares with Trippie Redd.

“A whole package,” Leray, who welcomed Miyoco back in June, captioned the Instagram post. The little one is seen sitting on her lap and gazing off into the distance. “The baby looks like [her] dad,” one reply with over 1,500 likes read. Evidently, a lot of people seem to agree, with someone else writing, “That baby looks like Redd for real.”

Fans also showered Leray with love: “Girl, you look so good for just having a baby not that long ago, but look at her cute, little chunky [self].” A few even joked Miyoco resembled Leray’s dad, Benzino, who replied with a teary-eyed emoji. As one fan put it, “She’s beautiful [and looks] like grandpa a little.”

At least for now, social media seems convinced Miyoco looks just like Trippie Redd. Scroll down, check out the post, and let us know if you see something different.

In July, Leray shared a vlog documenting the day she went into labor and gave birth to Miyoco. “The most beautiful day of my life,” the Trendsetter rapper wrote in the description. In the video itself, the artist recalled going through contractions before ultimately needing a C-section because she wasn’t dilating quickly enough.

“I was so scared because I just couldn’t imagine getting a C-section,” she admitted after returning home. “But I’m so grateful for the doctors … They made me feel so comfortable, and it was very emotional, but all I cared about was her being healthy and coming out.”

Of course, Leray has continued to share updates on Miyoco while fans wait for her next project, tentatively titled Pink Sweatpants. In the meantime, enjoy some of her most adorable mother-daughter moments below.