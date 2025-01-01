Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Coi Leray has welcomed baby Miyoco! On Tuesday (June 17), the “Players” rapper posted the first photo of her newborn, whom she shares with Trippie Redd.

In an Instagram Story, Leray shared a picture of her baby’s tiny hand and head. The post was fittingly soundtracked by “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride,” which, as longtime fans already know, was a big inspiration for Miyoco’s nursery room.

As Leray revealed to The Shade Room, Miyoco’s name is made up of “Mi,” the first part of Trippie Redd’s real name, Michael, and “Co,” which comes from the first half of her own moniker. In Japanese, Miyoco also translates to “beautiful child.” On finding out she was pregnant, the musician said, “I was excited. I’m getting older now, and I think God’s time is always on time. The first person I told was the father of my child. It was a great moment we shared, and it was exciting.”

Leray and Trippie Redd announced they were expecting their first child together on Jan. 1. “I’m a rock star mommy. We [are] ready for 2025,” she captioned photos of them together. Unfortunately, the two split shortly after, but the Grammy nominee has continued to share pregnancy updates throughout the journey.

In April, she shared maternity photos of herself holding plush toys. The following month, Leray had a Hello Kitty–themed baby shower. “Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated my baby girl,” she wrote alongside footage of guests dancing, her opening presents, and posing in front of “Miyoco Bakery.”

It also seems like Leray is gearing up to roll out a new project. Shortly after the aforementioned Instagram Story of Miyoco, she shared a video with the text, “#PinkSweatsuit Loading.” Though she hasn’t confirmed whether it’ll be an LP or something entirely different, we last got new music from the New Jersey artist in February, when she dropped her What Happened To Forever? EP.