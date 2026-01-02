Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coi Leray is once again breaking the internet before the year even gets going. On Thursday (Jan. 1), the “Players” rapper shared a mirror selfie that has the internet convinced she underwent breast augmentation surgery.

“Surprise. It’s 2026 and I’m still the baddest b**ch,” she captioned a photo of herself in a pink robe, with her best assets partially on display. Along with a few snaps of baby Miyoco and a video of her previewing music in the studio, Leray also filled the Instagram carousel with close-ups of what appears to be a brand-new chest.

“Saving for my doc,” R&B singer Andrea Vallé wrote underneath the post, while Angel Reese dropped an “mhmmm” with a heart-eye emoji. Speaking for the rest of us, Dreezy added, “They [are] cuteeee.” Someone else said, “I’m here for the new set of twins.”

See even more reactions below.

At the time of reporting, Leray hasn’t confirmed whether she got any work done. However, she has talked about wanting breast implants before and even shared some notes for anyone considering them after attending a consultation.

“Went to my consultation for my tits and here’s everything I didn’t know… 1) the [implants] only last 10-20 years depending on what you get, 2) you can’t [lift] your arms up for a month straight after surgery, 3) the implant can burst inside of you, [and] 4) when you [lift] heavy things, the implants will move,” she wrote on X.

Among the other points she listed were scarring, how the “nipples can get bigger,” and the way massaging helps stretch the skin post-op. In a separate tweet, Leray shared a video of herself holding a silicone implant, which you can view below.

Rumors aside, Leray is slated to release her next project in 2026. So far, she’s teased the full-length release with singles like “Pink Money” featuring G Herbo and Bktherula and “Act Like You Know” with Shoreline Mafia.