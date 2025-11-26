Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray at the 2024 BMI Pop Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Coi Leray’s turkey drive brought Camp Courage’s mission to life through food and community support.

The event featured community engagement, gratitude and a message of mental health awareness.

Leray plans to expand Camp Courage’s mission to uplift youth and underserved communities.

There’s never a wrong time to pay it forward. On Tuesday (Nov. 25), Coi Leray shared footage from her first annual turkey drive in New Jersey.

“You gotta give back,” Leray said in the video, which showed her taking photos with people in the community. “We receive so [many] blessings, make sure that you bless others, even [if it’s] just a small prayer.” She also encouraged her fans to “pray for your friends, family, everything [and] mental health.”

“We’re just blessed to have somebody like Coi come back and give back to us,” Ausar Walcott shared later in the clip. The event was organized through Camp Courage, Leray’s nonprofit organization that she founded last year. Take a look below.

“Every day I ask myself, 'What can I do to be a better me?' I think being a great leader is very important but never forget to be a great listener and [be] willing to learn,” Leray wrote in the caption. The “Players” artist added that she “couldn’t be more happy with how amazing” the turkey drive turned out.

“Huge shout out to my team and everyone involved to make this happen,” she continued, before giving a special thanks to Hackensack Recreation Department for “helping this moment come together.” She concluded the post with, “As we continue to grow [Camp Courage], we look forward to servicing communities and inspiring the youth. Much more to come.”

Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray attends A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Thursday (Nov. 27) will be Leray’s first Thanksgiving as a mother. She and Trippie Redd welcomed their daughter, Miyoco, in June. As previously shared, the baby’s name takes “Mi” from the beginning of the Ohio rapper’s real name, Michael, and “Co” from Leray’s first name. It also translates to “beautiful child” in Japanese.

The pair notably split before Miyoco’s birth, and Leray confirmed earlier this month that she's dating Justin Laboy. In the comments section of a TikTok video, she described the internet personality as the “most amazing man on earth."