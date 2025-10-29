Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl and Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s no bad blood between Coi Leray and Cardi B. On Tuesday (Oct. 28), during the “Bootleg Kev Podcast,” the “Players” rapper addressed being name-dropped on “Pretty & Petty,” Cardi’s diss track directed at BIA. "I don't think it was a diss," Leray said of the song’s “They only book you when they can't afford Coi” line, which many took as shade.

"I f**k with Cardi. Me and Cardi, we got each other’s real information. Like, we speak offline,” she added. Leray later shared that she and the Bronx rapper talk “all the time,” whether it be trading compliments or getting advice from one another.

“I’ll hit her and be like, ‘Love you,'” she told Kev. “Or sometimes, when I’m moving to Jersey, I’m like, ‘Yo, I need a realtor. You got a realtor for me?'” See the interview below.

Earlier in their conversation, Leray praised Cardi for being “amazing” and “real authentic.” She added, “I respect Cardi all the time.” Just last month, the Trendsetter rapper addressed rumors claiming she felt slighted by Cardi’s “Pretty & Petty” mention.

"I never said anything about anything. They literally made this s**t up. Get a life! Cardi's whole album [is] fire," Leray wrote under an Instagram post, per Complex. She also shared a screenshot of a text message from Cardi herself, who reassured her, “Don’t worry ‘bout it, they don’t know us.”

Between AM I THE DRAMA? and preparing to welcome baby No. 4, Cardi has undeniably been having a huge year. Leray, meanwhile, is gearing up for her next project, tentatively titled Pink Sweatsuits.

Talking to Kev about the forthcoming release, Leray said, “I don’t want to do no pop s**t. I wanna just rap and I wanna be in my bag.” So far, she’s built anticipation with the Shoreline Mafia-assisted “Act Like You Know” and “Pink Money,” featuring Bktherula and G Herbo.