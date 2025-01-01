Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coi Leray is having a baby girl! The “Blick Blick” rapper revealed the gender of her upcoming bundle of joy in a series of heart-melting maternity photos shared on Monday (April 14).

“Girl mom,” Leray wrote alongside a shot of herself holding plush My Melody flowers in one hand and cradling her growing belly with the other. In another shot, she embraced her bump by posing topless in a striped pink and brown hoodie and Chrome Hearts jeans.

“A lil’ Sanrio baby,” Anycia commented underneath the post. “You look beautiful, baby,” La La Anthony penned, while Vashtie added, “So happy for you!” Journee, Phora and many more of the New Jersey artist’s 7.7 million followers also joined in congratulating her.

Coi Leray Announced Her Pregnancy In January

Leray rang in the new year by revealing that she and Trippie Redd were expecting their first child together. “I’m a rock star mommy. We [are] ready for 2025,” she captioned the now-deleted post. Sadly, just weeks later, the Grammy-nominated artist shared that she had been cheated on.

She went on to address the rumors with “Keep It,” which boasted lyrics like, “Supposed to be my peace, but broke me right into pieces / Yeah, you told me you loved me, but you ain't mean it.” Trippie Redd seemingly responded via X with, “To every b**ch I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again,” though, for obvious reasons, didn’t mention any names. Either way, Leray looks unbothered and glowing as she prepares for what might be the most important chapter of her life.

On the music side, she graced fans with What Happened To Forever? in February. In addition to the previously mentioned track, it also housed “I Hate Your Friends” and the more upbeat “Lick Back.” Then, in March, the rapper reflected on fake friends and letting people get too close in yet another promising snippet.