Key Takeaways:

Coi Leray’s new single, “Pink Money,” features bold verses from G Herbo and Bktherula.

The track reflects her evolution since becoming a mother, showcasing a confident new sound.

“Pink Money” blends genres and contrasts the vulnerability of her EP What Happened To Forever?

Coi Leray is in her Pink Sweatsuits era. On Friday (Sept. 12), the rapper released her latest single, “Pink Money,” which features Bktherula and G Herbo.

“The LV bag got rhinestones on it / These Tiffany bracelets got imported / Diamonds look like Fiji water,” Leray opens the track, before rapping about popping Balenciaga tags and throwing money at Magic City.

In the next verse, Bktherula dishes out bars like, “That money make yo' b**ch cheat / Even without that bag, I bag yo' b**ch up into next week / Even without that cash, I'm rulin' s**t and this you can't beat.” Moments later, G Herbo swoops in for the finale with bars about “all the diamonds flooded” on his watch.

The Chicago rapper previously teamed up with Leray on “Thief In The Night” from her debut album, Trendsetter, so their reunion here is definitely a pleasant surprise for longtime fans. Meanwhile, it marked Bktherula’s first time working with both artists. Take a listen to “Pink Money” below.

Musically, the new record is a far cry from the more vulnerable side Leray shared on What Happened To Forever?, with the exception of “Lick Back.” Released in February, the EP opened with “Keep It,” in which she seemingly confirmed Trippie Redd cheated on her. It also housed the aptly titled “Leave You Alone” and “I Hate Your Friends.”

“Pink Money” also served as her first release since giving birth to her daughter, Miyoco, in June. As the “Players” rapper previously explained, Miyoco’s name is a combination of “Mi” — from Trippie Redd’s real name, Michael — and “Co,” from the start of her own name. In Japanese, Miyoco translates to “beautiful child.”

Hopefully, the New Jersey rapper will open up about motherhood on her next album, whenever that arrives. Until then, check out her most recent adorable mother-daughter moment with Miyoco below.