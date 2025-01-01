Image Image Credit Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images and Kaitlyn Morris / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Trippie Redd and Coi Leray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Trippie Redd has finally broken his silence after Coi Leray accused him of infidelity, but judging by his first social media post, he might’ve been better off staying quiet. On Tuesday (Feb. 18) night, the Pegasus rapper said he’d do every person he’s “ever did wrong” again if given a chance.

“To every b**ch I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again,” his tweet read. Although he didn’t mention any names, Leray coincidentally encouraged her followers to find someone “ready for commitment” the day prior.

“Girls don’t care if he got a baby on the way, married, in a relationship, just had a baby [or] happily in love. It doesn’t matter what it is, they [are] gon’ always be there,” the Trendsetter artist said. “What matters is a man's discipline and the way he [doesn’t] play about his girl. He gotta be ready for commitment, 100 percent.”

Though Trippie Redd could’ve very well just been teasing lyrics from an unreleased song or talking about someone else, the timing couldn’t be any worse. “His karma is gonna karma well,” someone wrote underneath The Shade Room’s repost, while another added, “[This is] every father's worst nightmare.” When dealing with cheating allegations, most people seem to agree that doubling down on the disrespect isn’t exactly a great look.

The Coi Leray-Trippie Redd Cheating Drama Explained

As Rap-Up previously reported, Leray shared an Instagram Story in January about there being “nothing worse than being cheated on.” She didn’t call anyone out directly, but fans were quick to point the finger at Trippie Redd, especially since the New Jersey rapper had announced just weeks earlier that she was expecting a child with him.

She more or less confirmed any speculation in a back-and-forth with one of the “Dark Knight Dummo” creator’s exes, Ayleks. Then, in February, Leray seemingly addressed Trippie Redd again on “Keep It”: “All the times I caught you cheatin' / I should've killed you, but now you gon' have to see this.”

The aforementioned track landed on Leray’s What Happened To Forever? EP, which served as home to “I Hate Your Friends” and “U Too,” among other tracks that saw the artist finding herself again.