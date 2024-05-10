Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Trippie Redd at 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Trippie Redd marked one month of fatherhood with a heartfelt Instagram post about baby Miyoco.

Coi Leray shared her birth story in a vlog, revealing she had a C-section after a difficult labor.

The couple’s co-parenting dynamic appears to be improving after past public tensions.

Baby Miyoco is officially 1 month old! On Tuesday (July 15), Trippie Redd took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, whom he shares with Coi Leray.

“My lil’ pretty baby hit 1 month yesterday (July 14),” he wrote alongside a video of Miyoco riding in her stroller. Leray first introduced fans to their daughter in June with an adorable picture of Miyoco’s tiny hand and head.

Trippie Redd’s post may also suggest that he and Leray are on better terms, at least in the co-parenting department. Some fans might recall the Trendsetter artist accusing him of infidelity just weeks after announcing her pregnancy in January. Then, in April, the Cleveland native claimed he and his family weren't invited to her baby shower.

Earlier this month, Leray shared a vlog of capturing the day she went into labor and ultimately gave birth to Miyoco. “The most beautiful day of my life,” the description read. In the video, the “Players” rapper spoke about experiencing contractions and eventually needing to have a C-section because she wasn’t dilating fast enough.

“I was so scared ‘cause I just couldn’t imagine getting a C-section, but I’m so grateful for the doctors,” Leray explained once she finally made it home. “They made me feel so comfortable, and it was very emotional, but all I cared about was her being healthy and coming out.”

In an interview with The Shade Room, Leray shared the meaning behind her daughter’s name. The “Mi” in Miyoco is taken from the beginning of Trippie Redd’s real name, Michael, and “Co” from the first part of her own. It also happens to carry a special meaning in Japanese: “Beautiful child.”