Doechii is looking booked and busy this summer. On Tuesday (April 15), she was announced as the headliner for 2025’s Create & Cultivate Festival, slated to take place at Los Angeles’ Rolling Greens DTLA on July 19.

“The Swamp Princess will take the stage at the world’s largest festival for women in business,” event organizers shared. Attendees will be treated to a performance from the “DENIAL IS A RIVER” artist, alongside appearances from speakers Jordan Chiles, Ciara and Paige DeSorbo, to name a few.

“We’re pioneering a new type of event to better serve the needs of modern businesswomen,” Create & Cultivate CEO Marina Middleton told Billboard. “Most women-focused event experiences focus exclusively on empowerment or are reserved for side events of large industry-specific conferences built only for industry optics.”

She added, “The Create & Cultivate Festival will break down industry barriers to unite a newly formed community of ambitious women across business, tech, sports, entertainment, hospitality, finance and culture.”

Doechii Has A Lot Going On In 2025

As mentioned, Doechii is one of the festival season’s most coveted acts right now, especially after snagging her first Grammy Award in February. In addition to the aforementioned Create & Cultivate Festival, the burgeoning rap star will take on Osheaga, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in August. Come September, she’s also on the bill for All Things Go Festival.

The rapper's already meteoric year is only bolstered by the fact that her debut album is expected to arrive sometime in 2025. “This is gonna sound so corny but just expect the unexpected. What you think I’m gonna do, I’m probably not gonna do,” she told DAZED of the project in February.

The upcoming LP will obviously serve as a follow-up to Alligator Bites Never Heal, which gave fans instant favorites like “BOILED PEANUTS,” “NISSAN ALTIMA” and the KUNTFETISH-assisted “GTFO,” among several others.