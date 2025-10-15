Image Image Credit Timothy Norris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt D4vd performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 2 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

D4vd’s former landlord hired a private investigator after a teen was found dead in a Tesla connected to the artist.

LAPD searched the Hollywood Hills home and reportedly seized electronics, but have not released new findings.

The artist canceled tour dates and delayed his album, though he has not made a public statement.

D4vd’s former landlord is taking matters into his own hands. On Tuesday (Oct. 14), TMZ reported that Mladen Trifunovic, the owner of the Hollywood Hills home the “Romantic Homicide” singer rented, has hired a private investigator.

The update arrived just weeks after the Los Angeles Police Department searched the home as part of its investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. According to the Los Angeles Times, detectives executed a search warrant and seized “several electronic items,” including computers. D4vd reportedly ended his lease just a few days after the search, though it's unclear how much time remained on the contract.

Either way, Trifunovic said he “hasn't received any info” from detectives working the case. "Our private investigator’s work is still ongoing, and I don’t have any findings to share at this time,” he told TMZ. “It’s still early in the process, and I want to respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim."

The LAPD responded in a statement to the outlet: "This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available to share with the public, it will be released by [the] Media Relations Division.”

Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt d4vd performs during the 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Last month, d4vd also allegedly transferred ownership of his two Texas homes to his mother’s name. As Rap-Up previously reported, police were called to the first — a Houston-area residence — after receiving a swatting call falsely claiming someone was shot.

However, bodycam footage showed the singer’s parents greeting officers and explaining that his younger siblings lived there too. The second property was said to have been transferred on Sept. 22.

So far, d4vd hasn’t made a public statement, though reports say he’s been “cooperating” with police. He’s since canceled the remaining North American dates of his “Withered World Tour” and delayed the deluxe edition of WITHERED, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 19.

Aside from a few old clips resurfacing online, little information has been released about Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death. The coroner’s website still has it listed as “deferred” as of Wednesday (Oct. 15).