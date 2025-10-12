Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt d4vd performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

d4vd signed over two Texas homes to his mother shortly after a teen’s body was discovered in his Tesla.

The first transfer happened the same day police swatted his Houston-area home after a false 911 call.

Investigators have not named d4vd as a suspect, and the cause of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death is still unknown.

The world still wants answers about how and why 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez ended up in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to d4vd. Since she was discovered last month, all eyes have been on the “Romantic Homicide” singer, who reportedly transferred ownership of his two Texas homes to his mother not long after.

According to TMZ, one of those transfers took place on Sept. 18. That same day, police were dispatched to the Houston-area home after a swatting call falsely claimed there was a deceased female inside following a shooting.

"I heard, like, some gunshots,” someone said in a 911 call obtained by ABC7. “I think someone is dead." Bodycam footage later showed d4vd’s parents answering the door and informing officers that his younger brother and sister also lived there.

d4vd allegedly transferred the deed to his second home on Sept. 22. While the timing certainly raised some eyebrows given the circumstances, it’s worth mentioning that the musician is not yet a suspect in the incident. In a Sept. 30 press release, the LAPD stated that Rivas Hernandez “may have been deceased for several weeks” before being discovered.

Her body was found on Sept. 8 in the trunk of the Petals to Thorns singer’s Tesla at an impound lot after workers reported a “foul odor” coming from the vehicle. “The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death,” the statement continued. “As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body.”

Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer D4vd performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2025 in Indio, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

As Rap-Up previously reported, d4vd has been cooperating with the authorities, although he has yet to publicly address the situation himself. He also postponed the deluxe edition of WITHERED, which was originally set to come out on Sept. 19. Speaking of the LP, Kali Uchis successfully had their collaboration on it, “Crashing,” removed from streaming platforms.