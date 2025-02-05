Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images, Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt DDG, BIA, Rob49 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Though it took a minute to hit streaming services, DDG’s blame the chat has officially arrived. The Michigan rapper recorded most of the project during March’s “7 Days 7 Nights: Hit-A-Thon,” where he brought several artists into the studio to create on the spot.

True to the album’s title, fans have his Twitch chat to either blame or thank for most of the tracklist. They helped pick beats and even influenced who landed features, except for a couple of songs DDG dropped and teased beforehand.

The Tracks That Survived The Stream

“motion” with DaBaby, which came out as a pre-release single in April, was obviously going to be part of the project. Other notable tracks included “lemonade” with Wiz Khalifa, “speed” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Rich The Kid, and “more than a night” alongside Queen Naija and Rob49 — plus a surprise addition of vocals from Shenseea, who wasn't part of the original livestream.

There were also quite a handful of songs recorded outside the “Hit-A-Thon” sessions. Take “fine shyt,” for example, DDG’s collab with BIA, which was recorded back in February and is apparently getting a video soon. Meanwhile, “pink dreads,” his TikTok-viral effort with PlaqueBoyMax, came out in late 2024. Both are great additions, so it’s easy to see why they made the final album.

What Songs Got Left Behind

With all that in mind, squeezing every feature into a tight 15-song tracklist was never going to be easy — and after all, it’s not like this was supposed to be a compilation project — so inevitably, some cuts didn't make the album. Tracks like “Fed Up” and “Cash Flow,” featuring Dina Ayada and 310babii, respectively, didn't land on the final list, and judging by their streaming numbers, that's probably not a huge loss.

The real shame, though, was DDG cutting the Lakeyah-assisted “No Hook.” Their chemistry, not just on the record but livestream as a whole, made it feel like an obvious keeper. “This better be on the deluxe album,” one user commented underneath the YouTube video. Another said, “Was looking for this on the album.”

Last but definitely not least, DDG’s collabs with Shaboozey, “Outlaw” and “Last Week,” also got the axe. They’re definitely good songs, but if we’re being completely honest, country rap would’ve felt out of place with everything else.