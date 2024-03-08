Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt DDG and Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Between his back-and-forth with Joe Budden and the latest “No Ordinary Podcast” episode, DDG has been on quite the breakup tour following his split from Halle Bailey. On Monday (Oct. 7) night, the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper clarified that, despite rumors, he doesn’t plan on finding another girlfriend unless The Little Mermaid actress decides to give things another shot.

“I am not dating anyone. I don’t have a potential girlfriend, nor do I even think about that whatsoever,” DDG told his Twitch stream. “I don’t plan on getting into another relationship unless it’s [with] Halle. That’s the only way.”

“I don’t want multiple baby mamas. I don’t want none of that. We’re taking a break, like I said. I’m [about to] pick my son up after this. Let me live my life,” he added.

DDG seemingly hasn’t stopped talking about the breakup since announcing it earlier in the month. During an Oct. 3 episode of the “No Ordinary Podcast,” he compared dating to a “part-time job” and later clashed with Budden for commenting on the relationship. As for Bailey, she hasn’t addressed it at all.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared,” DDG wrote on Instagram.

In September, the Michigan native teamed up with G Herbo for “Nosey,” which sampled Project Pat’s “If You Aint From My Hood.” The collaboration could appear on his forthcoming album alongside records like “Trickin’” and “Shoot Up Your Block,” though a release date has yet to be confirmed.