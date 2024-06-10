Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images and Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt DDG and Joe Budden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

DDG has some words for Joe Budden following the Halfway House artist’s comments about his split from Halle Bailey. On Saturday (Oct. 5), the YouTuber-turned-rapper clapped back at the “Joe Budden Podcast” host with a string of replies.

“‘Pump It Up’ went gold after 20 years, you old b**ch,” DDG began on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the aforementioned track’s RIAA certification. To drive the point home, he followed up with his own plaques for “I’m Geekin,” “Hood Melody,” and “Arguments,” all gold records, plus “Moonwalking In Calabasas,” which is platinum.

Budden hit back with a simple “LOL” quote-tweet and followed up with another post saying, “I love this place.”

“[I don’t] be trippin’ ‘bout the girls sayin’ s**t [because] I’m used to it. It’s all love, but [you] n**gas [with] platforms gon’ get a response, [for sure],” DDG continued. “N**ga, [you] got 30 years max of life left and [are] speakin’ on a relationship of people the same age as yo’ son [that you don’t] take care of. I hope [you] forget to take your magnesium pills today [you] old b**ch.”

During his podcast, Budden initially declared, “I’m very happy that they have broken up, so I don’t get to keep seeing this n**ga’s name attached to this girl’s name when I don’t know him for nothing as a stand-alone. And for me, it’s important to know people based on their own name and merit and what they have done.”

The veteran podcaster continued, “Every time I see his name, it’s attached to hers, and it’s typically in some type of clout chaser fashion. So that makes me look at him a different way, and hopefully, I get to look at him a lot less now that they’ve broken up.”

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG said in his initial announcement on Thursday (Oct. 3). “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared.” The two artists began dating in 2022 and share a son, Halo.