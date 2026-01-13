Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Gary Gershoff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Soulja Boy and DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

DDG publicly roasted Soulja Boy’s new Drip Co. sneakers, calling them “a**” on social media.

The price tag and bold design choices sparked debate among fans and sneakerheads.

The moment adds fuel to the artists’ ongoing feud, which has included past threats and Instagram Live insults.

DDG has a new target for his timeline jokes, and this time it’s Soulja Boy’s latest business move. After Soulja Boy announced that his merch company, Soulja Boy Drip Co., now boasts a footwear line, DDG jumped into the comments with a blunt review, writing, “Them MFs a**,” alongside fire emojis. As of time of publication, Soulja hasn’t publicly responded to DDG’s comment.

Soulja Boy’s rollout positions the drop as a loud, character-driven sneaker concept. Product listings on the official Drip Co. store show two early sneaker offerings priced at $100 and $350, with the higher-priced option in a Camo design. The promo images circulating online lean heavily into bright color blocking and oversized branding, including camo patterns and repeated cartoon graphics tied to Soulja’s persona. Presumably, it’s an aesthetic meant to stand out in a market dominated by minimalist lifestyle silhouettes.

DDG’s shot immediately pulled sneaker fans and Hip Hop spectators into social media debate. Some users treated the comment like a simple roast, while others framed it as a real critique of design direction and wearability — two factors that often decide if a celebrity shoe has legs beyond an initial curiosity spike.

The moment also landed on top of an already messy history between the two artists. Rap-Up previously reported that Soulja Boy reignited his feud with DDG at the start of 2026, claiming DDG owes his career to him and tossing insults during an Instagram Live. Months earlier, Soulja Boy reportedly threatened DDG after Halle Bailey’s restraining-order filing made headlines.

Outside of their beef and conflict, both artists have remained pretty active from a musical standpoint. In 2025, Soulja treated fans to Draco Season and Swag 7, along with a slew of loose singles. At the top of the new year, the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” star blessed the masses with the bass heavy “Shake That Azz.” Meanwhile, DDG kept his momentum going with blame the chat, moo, and don’t overthink it. He also reunited with past collaborator Blueface on “Habibi.”