Key Takeaways:

Soulja Boy reignited his feud with DDG, claiming the rapper owes his career to him.

The “Crank That” artist referenced DDG’s past custody battle and called out his recent livestream comments.

In 2024, Soulja Boy threatened DDG over Halle Bailey’s abuse allegations.

New year, same Soulja Boy. On Thursday (Jan. 1), the “Crank That” rapper jumped on social media to fire shots at a few rivals, including DDG.

“When is the last time you seen your kid?” Soulja Boy said during an Instagram Live, bringing up DDG’s custody battle with Halle Bailey, which the two settled last October. He continued, “You done lost your baby mama. You can’t even see your son.”

Soulja Boy then sent a quick warning to Rich The Kid for hanging around DDG — and presumably Blueface. “You stand over there with them boys again, you know what’s going on. You stand with them, you gon’ lay with them, n**ga,” he said, before turning his attention back to the YouTuber-turned-rapper.

The Big Draco creator stressed that he was the first person to get “signed off YouTube.” He told DDG, “If it weren’t for me, you would be working at McDonald’s, f**k n**ga, wrapping up Big Macs and s**t like that.”

“You need to show some respect, lame-a** little n**ga,” Soulja Boy added. “I don’t give a f**k if it was 100 years ago, n**ga. I’ll talk about this s**t forever ‘cause I did that… 16 years old, No. 1 song in the world, written [and] produced by me.”

For anyone wondering why Soulja Boy is taking jabs at DDG, the Michigan native seemingly threw shade at him during a recent livestream. “That one n**ga that made that dancing song when I was a kid, man, you gotta do something now, bruh. You gotta stop living in the past,” the blame the chat artist said. “We don’t give a f**k about what you sold when you was 12. Who are you now?” See the clip below.

As fans may remember, Soulja Boy claimed last year that he was going to beat “the f**k out” of DDG after Bailey’s accusations of physical abuse surfaced in her 2024 restraining order. Fortunately, their back-and-forth never reached that point, but we'll keep an eye on whether things escalate in 2026.